Carle Place’s Cherry Lane School integrates science and culinary arts

Carle Place’s Cherry Lane second-grade students recently concluded their first project-based learning unit of the year, Connected Cooking, with a hands-on experience — baking zucchini bread using zucchini harvested from the school’s very own garden.

As part of the project, students applied their understanding of the states of matter and physical and chemical changes while mixing and measuring ingredients. Each class divided into small groups to take on different culinary roles at the dry ingredients, wet ingredients, mixing or zucchini stations. Together, they worked to pour, measure, mix and grate the ingredients.

With the support of the Cherry Lane cafeteria staff, the baking process became a fun and educational experience. Students also enjoyed a behind-the-scenes look at the school’s cafeteria, learning about the ovens and equipment used to prepare meals each day.