Blue Dragons roar for Division Avenue homecoming

Blue Dragons’ spirit was on full display as the Division Avenue High School community came out in full force on Oct. 17 for the annual homecoming parade and varsity football game.

Candy was tossed to onlookers as the parade, filled with students from various clubs and sports teams, made its way toward the Division Avenue field. Dressed in their best, the homecoming court was cheered on, which included queen Isabella Montes and king Daniel Smith.

Before kickoff, clubs, including the Key Club, sold snacks and merchandise to support their causes. In a massive display, hundreds of seniors and parents gathered on the field to honor students’ final year in the marching band, cheer and football teams.

The varsity football team burst through a Division Avenue banner to start the game, which proved to be fierce with a 68-64 finish in favor of Valley Stream South High School. During halftime, performances by the marching band and cheer and kickline teams took over the field with coordinated choreography and high-flying routines.