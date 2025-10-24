Election Guide 2025: Hempstead Town Supervisor candidate Joe Scianablo, Dem.

Joe Scianablo is a Marine combat veteran, former NYPD officer, and prosecutor who has dedicated his life to service, leadership, and protecting the most vulnerable. His journey—from the battlefields of Iraq to the streets of New York and now to the fight for a better Hempstead—has been shaped by an unshakable commitment to duty and justice.

Joe enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1996, alongside his twin brother, following a family tradition of military service. He was determined to use the G.I. Bill to become one of the first Scianablos to graduate from college. Joe’s Marine Corps career took him around the world, where he participated in humanitarian missions in East Timor and Eritrea and developed the mental toughness and leadership skills that would define his future.

But it was the aftermath of 9/11 that made Joe more committed than ever to continue his service. In 2003, he deployed to Iraq as a Sergeant, leading Marines through the chaos and devastation of combat. His experiences—saving a fellow Marine from suicide, comforting an Iraqi mother who had lost her child, and attending the funerals of fallen brothers—left him with a profound understanding of both the cost of war and the urgent need for leadership rooted in compassion and integrity.

After his military service, Joe continued his commitment to public safety by joining the NYPD, where he served with honor. His time in law enforcement gave him firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing communities, from crime to social injustice. Wanting to have an even greater impact, he pursued a law degree, becoming a prosecutor and advocate for justice. He has since dedicated his career to protecting the most vulnerable, including veterans and victims of domestic violence.

Now, Joe is running for Hempstead Town Supervisor because he sees a town in need of real leadership—leadership that puts service above self. With a record of standing up for those who need it most, he is ready to fight for transparency, safety, and a government that works for the people. Joe Scianablo knows what it means to lead under pressure, to make the tough decisions, and to never leave anyone behind. He has dedicated his life to protecting others, and now, he is ready to serve the Town of Hempstead.

Statement on why you are running:

I’m running because I am sick and tired of being sick and tired. My wife and I couldn’t sit by anymore. We got up, started volunteering, and when someone approached me to run for office, I didn’t hesitate — because serving others has been the honor of my life.

The Town of Hempstead raised taxes by 12% while giving themselves pay raises behind the backs of voters. Then they illegally appointed my opponent, something a court of law confirmed, and they continue to play games with taxpayers’ money. There is no transparency, no decency, and no accountability.

As a Marine combat veteran, retired NYPD officer, and former prosecutor, I’ve spent my life in service to others. Now I’m ready to serve again, to bring integrity, honesty, and accountability back to Town Hall.

I’m running because the people deserve to come before the political insiders. Public service is about sacrifice; corruption is about self-service. The residents of Hempstead deserve better, and I’m ready to deliver it.

What are the top three issues you’re focused on, and what will you do to fix them?

1. Launch a full fiscal and operational audit – day one

I’ll conduct a top-to-bottom audit to restore transparency and rebuild public trust. We’ll track every taxpayer dollar, review all departments. We will identify waste and misuse of town resources, such as vehicles, gas, and property. Budgets will be based on real numbers, not political spin. We need to present to the public a budget that shows, line by line, where taxpayer dollars are going, in a way that is not confusing or convoluted. The town workers also need to be supported and have a qualified team and resources to do their jobs confidently. They are the backbone of the town, and I want to protect them

2. End waste and restore accountability

We’ll cut taxpayer-funded political mailers by creating an opt-out system and making government operations transparent. This will save millions of taxpayer dollars. This also means fixing the FOIL process, having more evening town board meetings so that more people can attend, and ensuring jobs, raises, and contracts are awarded fairly, based on merit, not insider connections.

3. Put people and partnerships first

I’ll strengthen partnerships with residents, unions, religious leaders, law enforcement, and social service organizations to keep our communities safe, informed, and supported. These partnerships will be a very important part of my administration, bringing expertise, transparency, and accountability to the town. My personal experience also lends itself to include the needs of survivors, victims, and those affected by domestic violence, who depend on The Safe Center. It is time we bring a multidisciplinary approach to domestic violence services to the Town of Hempstead.

Government works best when it works with the people.