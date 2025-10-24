Election Guide 2025: North Hempstead Town Council candidate Robert Troiano, Dem.

I have had careers in both business and government. I credit any success I have had to the preparation provided by Westbury High School, Brown University, where I graduated with a BA in psychology and sociology, and Stanford Graduate School of Business, where I earned an MBA with a focus on public management.

After graduation from Stanford, I went to work for one of the major auditing firms, earning a CPA. I later took a position with Marine Midland Bank (now HSBC) for eight years in the chief financial officer’s office before working for Prudential Securities, the fourth largest securities brokerage firm in the world at the time, where I rose to the level of senior vice president and treasurer with responsibility for managing the firm’s cash and funding activities around the globe.

Over the last 30 years I have tried to make a difference in the lives of others through public service. I have held a variety of appointed and elected leadership positions through this period.

I have served on the Westbury Board of Education three different times for a total of 16 years; the North Hempstead Town Council on two occasions for 10 years; the county Legislature for four years; the Community Development Agency for three years and as the town’s Director of Operations for three years.

I believe these varied roles and learning experience prepared me to deliver results for my constituents.

During my tenure as a school board member, I am proud of having been selected by the state Commissioner of Education to his Blue-Ribbon Panel on Leadership and that two schools won the National School of Honor award.

As a council member, I assisted in the New Cassel Revitalization, which was cited as a “model” of community revitalization by Hofstra University.

In the last four years on the Town Council, I have worked to cut taxes three years in a row, invested $4 million in parks in my district and paved more roads than anyone before.

If elected for another term, I hope to repeat this record of accomplishment and add to it. Initiatives I plan to focus on include:

Address air quality concerns in New Cassel, as recently identified by New York State, by working with the Department of Environmental Conservation and through strict enforcement of Town Codes against businesses whose lack of compliance is polluting the air.

Developing North Hempstead Beach Park into a recreational and entertainment destination for town residents;

Convert underutilized spaces in the parks in my district to pickleball courts.

My interest in making a difference in people’s lives has motivated my thirty-plus years in public service and continues to be a motivating force in my life. I pledge to continue working to make a difference in the lives of all the residents of our town.