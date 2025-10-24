Election Guide 2025: Oyster Bay Town Council candidate Ian D. Steinberg, Dem.

Ian D. Steinberg is running as a Democratic candidate for one of the three Town of Oyster Bay Council Member positions up for grabs.

Steinberg is a partner with Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein, LLP, with his practice focusing on the litigation, mediation, negotiation, and settlement of complex high-net-worth matrimonial and family law cases.

Ian also specializes in negotiating and drafting prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

Steinberg has been recognized as a New York Metro Area Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2021 through 2024.

He has previously worked at a New York City real estate firm representing building owners in courts throughout the five boroughs and surrounding areas.

He has a Bachelor’s in business from Emory University and a J.D. degree from the Cardozo School of Law.

Steinberg is a member of the New York City Bar Association, Family and Divorce Mediation Council and the state Bar Association.

