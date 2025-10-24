Election Guide 2025: Oyster Bay Town Council candidate Jyoti Anand, Dem.

Jyoti Anand is running as a Democratic candidate for one of the three Town of Oyster Bay Council Member positions up for grabs.

According to her Instagram, Anand, a Syosset-based resident, wants “Town Hall to listen to its neighbors again,” citing that she wants evening meetings, as opposed to the town’s current 10 a.m. regular meetings, safer streets and services “that actually work.”

Anand studied economics as an undergrad and marketing management as a graduate at Delhi University in India, according to her LinkedIn. She also received a project management certification from Hofstra University in 2019, according to her LinkedIn.

Her LinkedIn also says that she is a business specialist for Heiress.

Editor’s note: Information was received from online sources. Efforts to reach the candidate were unavailing.