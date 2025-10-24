Floral Park-Bellerose School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through art

Floral Park-Bellerose School first graders are pictured with their Frida Kahlo portraits.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Floral Park-Bellerose School students celebrated the vibrant cultures, histories and traditions of Hispanic and Latino communities through art.

First graders learned about Frida Kahlo by examining examples of her self-portraits and reading “Frida” by Jonah Winter. Inspired by her bold style, they created their own portraits of Frida.

Second graders studied Fernando Botero, focusing on his reinterpretation of the Mona Lisa. After comparing his version with Leonardo da Vinci’s original, they discussed Botero’s use of exaggeration and proportion and then created their own humorous “Mona Lisas.”