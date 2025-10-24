Greater New Hyde Park Chamber visits Ronald McDonald House

Members of the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors visited the Ronald McDonald House to witness firsthand the incredible work being done to support families of seriously ill children on Oct. 15.

The visit left a powerful impression on the board members, who saw how the organization provides families with a place to stay close to their hospitalized children—relieving them of the burden of costly accommodations.

The Chamber praised the Ronald McDonald House for its compassion, dedication, and commitment to helping families focus on what matters most: being together during challenging times.