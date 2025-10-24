Herricks students wrap up Health and Safety Week with special guests

The NYPD K-9 Unit visited Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School to share safety tips and explain how the K-9 officers help to keep the community safe.

Students at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School concluded their Health and Safety Week activities with an exciting visit from the Garden City Park Fire Department and NYPD officers, who brought along their K-9 partners on Oct. 17.

The visit gave students hands-on learning experiences about fire safety and the important role of the NYPD K-9 Unit in protecting the community. From meeting the K-9 officers to participating in interactive demonstrations, students engaged directly with local

heroes while gaining valuable knowledge in a fun and memorable way.

Health and Safety Week at Center Street emphasizes safety awareness and community responsibility. This special event highlighted the vital contributions of first responders and law enforcement in everyday life.