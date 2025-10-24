Quantcast
New Hyde Park
Herricks students wrap up Health and Safety Week with special guests

Screenshot 2025-10-24 at 9.31.23 AM
The NYPD K-9 Unit visited Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School to share safety tips and explain how the K-9 officers help to keep the community safe.
Provided by Herricks Public Schools

Students at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School concluded their Health and Safety Week activities with an exciting visit from the Garden City Park Fire Department and NYPD officers, who brought along their K-9 partners on Oct. 17.

Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 9.31.14 AM
Students bond with K9 unit.Provided by Herricks Public Schools

The visit gave students hands-on learning experiences about fire safety and the important role of the NYPD K-9 Unit in protecting the community. From meeting the K-9 officers to participating in interactive demonstrations, students engaged directly with local
heroes while gaining valuable knowledge in a fun and memorable way.

Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 9.31.39 AM
Members of the Garden City Park Fire Department teach Herricks students
about fire safety as part of Health and Safety Week at Center Street
Elementary School.

Health and Safety Week at Center Street emphasizes safety awareness and community responsibility. This special event highlighted the vital contributions of first responders and law enforcement in everyday life.

