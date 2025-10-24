Quantcast
Floral Park
Education

Kind Campaign brings messages of empathy, anti-bullying to Floral Park school

Screenshot 2025-10-24 at 9.49.01 AM
John Lewis Childs School sixth graders participated in a Kind Campaign assembly.
Provided by Floral Park-Bellerose School District

John Lewis Childs School sixth graders had the unique opportunity to hear from the Kind Campaign, an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to ending girl-against-girl bullying, on Oct. 17.

During the impactful assembly, founders Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson shared the message behind their movement, emphasizing the importance of kindness, empathy and connection. As part of their visit, they screened their documentary “Finding Kind,” which they debuted in 2011.

Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 9.52.09 AM
Students participate in antibullying activity.

After the film, the sixth graders participated in thoughtful reflection activities, including writing Kind Pledges, Kind Apologies and Kind Cards. These exercises encouraged students to commit to acts of kindness, express sincere apologies to those they may have hurt and offer heartfelt compliments to others.

Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 9.49.10 AM
Students write during the assembly.

The experience challenged students to examine their own actions and inspired them to take meaningful steps toward building a more inclusive and compassionate school community.

