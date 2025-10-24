Kind Campaign brings messages of empathy, anti-bullying to Floral Park school

John Lewis Childs School sixth graders had the unique opportunity to hear from the Kind Campaign, an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to ending girl-against-girl bullying, on Oct. 17.

During the impactful assembly, founders Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson shared the message behind their movement, emphasizing the importance of kindness, empathy and connection. As part of their visit, they screened their documentary “Finding Kind,” which they debuted in 2011.

After the film, the sixth graders participated in thoughtful reflection activities, including writing Kind Pledges, Kind Apologies and Kind Cards. These exercises encouraged students to commit to acts of kindness, express sincere apologies to those they may have hurt and offer heartfelt compliments to others.

The experience challenged students to examine their own actions and inspired them to take meaningful steps toward building a more inclusive and compassionate school community.