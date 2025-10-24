Mineola students celebrate fall harvest in the learning garden

Members of the Jackson Avenue Gardening Club proudly show off their fall harvest grown in the school’s learning garden.

Students at Mineola’s Jackson Avenue School recently celebrated the fall harvest by picking vegetables grown in the school’s learning garden.

The hands-on activity gave members of the gardening club the opportunity to connect with nature, learn about where their food comes from and experience the joy of harvesting produce they helped nurture throughout the season.

Teachers guided the learners through the process, highlighting the importance of healthy eating, teamwork and caring for the environment. Activities like this not only reinforce classroom learning but also foster a sense of accomplishment and collaboration

among students.

The fall harvest celebration at Jackson Avenue School is part of ongoing efforts to engage students in experiential learning, promote healthy lifestyles and cultivate curiosity about the natural world.