North Shore Schools celebrate homecoming with first-ever alumni brunch

North Shore Schools welcomed alumni from across generations for the district’s 2025 Homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 18, highlighted by the first annual Alumni Brunch and a Vikings football victory.

The event began with the inaugural brunch, hosted by Superintendent Chris Zublionis, Board of Education President Andrea Macari, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Carol Ann Smyth, Alumni Coordinator Saul Schacter, Assistant Superintendent for Business James Pappas, board of education members and Food Service Director Alan Levin and his staff.

More than 75 alumni attended, including Richie Lindlom from North Shore High School’s first graduating class of 1958, as well as members of the Class of 1980 and other graduates spanning decades. Guests reconnected over brunch, participated in a raffle and enjoyed a musical performance by the North Shore High School String Ensemble, directed by Jason Domingo and Justin Wheeler.

Following the brunch, alumni toured North Shore High School, visiting classrooms and learning spaces that have evolved since their time as students.

In the afternoon, alumni and community members gathered at the football field to watch the North Shore Vikings take on East Rockaway. During halftime, alumni of all ages were invited onto the field for a group photo to commemorate the day.

Among the guests was Mari Saunders, a member of the Class of 1943, who joined fellow graduates in celebrating the school’s enduring legacy.

The Vikings capped off the day with a victory, adding to the excitement of the homecoming festivities.

District officials expressed gratitude to those who helped make the celebration possible.

“It was a wonderful day to reconnect with our alumni and celebrate North Shore’s rich history,” Zublionis said. “We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us for this special event.”

Organizers credited Levin and his food service team for preparing the brunch and thanked the Board of Education and alumni office for coordinating the day’s events.

North Shore Schools plans to continue the new tradition with the second annual Alumni Brunch in 2026, inviting even more graduates and their families to return and celebrate their Viking pride.

Go Vikings!