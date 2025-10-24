North Shore School District celebrate Vikings victory at homecoming

North Shore Schools celebrated Homecoming 2025 on Saturday, Oct. 18, welcoming students, alumni, families and community members for a day filled with school spirit, fun and Viking pride.

The celebration began with a Homecoming Fan Fest, offering games, sports clinics and entertainment for all ages. From toddlers to alumni, attendees enjoyed carnival-style activities, live music and school spirit throughout the day.

The festivities kicked off with the first annual Alumni Brunch, held in the North Shore High School cafeteria. The event was hosted by Superintendent Chris Zublionis, Board of Education President Andrea Macari (a North Shore alumna), Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Carol Ann Smyth, Alumni Coordinator Saul Schacter (alumnus), Assistant Superintendent for Business James Pappas, Food Service Director Alan Levin and his staff, along with several Board of Education members.

More than 75 alumni attended the brunch, including Richie Lindlom from North Shore High School’s first graduating class of 1958, members of the Class of 1980, and Mari Saunders (Class of 1943). Guests shared stories, participated in a raffle, listened to a performance by the High School String Ensemble under the direction of Jason Domingo and Justin Wheeler, and toured the high school following the meal.

As the day continued, the Homecoming Fan Fest brought together students, parents and alumni for field activities and sports clinics led by older student-athletes. Beginning at 10 a.m., younger Vikings learned soccer, football, volleyball and field hockey skills from their high school mentors.

The excitement built toward the Homecoming football game at Stadium Field, where the North Shore Vikings faced East Rockaway. Before kickoff, fans enjoyed performances by the Pep Band, Drum Line and Cheerleaders, led by Bromsey, setting an energetic tone for the afternoon.

At halftime, alumni spanning generations gathered on the field for a commemorative group photo. The Vikings went on to defeat East Rockaway 27–8, earning a decisive homecoming victory.

Throughout the day, members of the Viking Booster Club served food from the concession stand, while parent organizations and student groups sold school merchandise in support of North Shore programs.

District officials expressed gratitude to the many volunteers and organizers who made the event possible, including Rachael Bowen, the Parent Associations, Arts Angels, Athletics Department, Alumni Committee, Board of Education, faculty, students and community members.

“This year’s Homecoming truly reflected the strength and spirit of the North Shore community,” Zublionis said. “We’re so proud to celebrate our students, alumni and families who make North Shore such a special place.”

Go Vikings!