Town of Oyster Bay unveils historical sign commemorating Jericho Cider Mill

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino (second from L.) and Council Member Laura Maier unveil a historical sign commemorating more than 200 years of business at the Jericho Cider Mill, with owners Ted (L) and Kerry (R) Ketsoglou.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Council Member Laura Maier gathered at the Jericho Cider Mill, one of Long Island’s oldest continually operating cider mills, to unveil a historical marker, celebrating its more than 200 years in the community.

With roots dating back to the 1800s, the Jericho Cider Mill has kept up with the traditions of recipes being passed on through generations. The dedication was held with Ted Ketsoglou, who together with his son Kerry, owns and operates the facility, as well as members of the Ketsoglou family.

“Today, we come together to celebrate not only a business, but a true legacy and a piece of our town’s heart and soul – the Jericho Cider Mill. While some of the equipment may have been updated over the years, the recipes and commitment to using the freshest ingredients with no preservatives remain the same,” said Saladino.

One of the longest-running cider mills in the nation, Jericho Cider Mill started operations in 1820. In the late 1800s, the mill was sold to George Doughty, who made it famous for both its cider and champagne cider, running it for nearly 50 years.

It was later owned by John Hicks, who opened the cider mill at its new location after Prohibition had temporarily shut down the original location just over a century ago.

It was then sold to farmer John Zulkofske, a founding member of the Jericho Fire Department, who moved the mill to its current location following the widening of Route 106 in the 1950s. The Zulkofske family owned the mill for more than five decades and further increased its production abilities by purchasing new equipment.

Today, the Cider Mill operates under the able direction of Ted Ketsoglou and his son Kerry – both of whom are also members of the Jericho Fire Department – who have kept all the traditions of the past alive.

“This wonderful business attracts thousands of people from all over Long Island for its delicious products, fun atmosphere and excellent customer service,” said Maier. “We wish the Jericho Cider Mill much success for many years to come.”