Election Guide 2025: District 15 Nassau County Legislator Candidate Tom McKevitt, Rep. Con.

Tom McKevitt is a lifelong resident of Nassau County with a distinguished career in public service and law. Tom began his legal career with internships for a New York State Supreme Court Justice and the Attorney General’s Office, later working for State Sen. Kemp Hannon and Sen. Alfonse D’Amato.

As deputy town attorney for the Town of Hempstead, he argued and won cases before the New York Court of Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He has also practiced law privately in Nassau County.

Elected to the state Assembly in 2006, McKevitt served seven terms, sponsoring over 150 laws, championing the property tax cap, and securing record school aid for Long Island.

He held leadership roles as ranking member on key committees and as minority leader pro tempore. Since 2017, McKevitt has served in the Nassau County Legislature and was named deputy presiding officer in 2024.

An active member of local and state bar associations, McKevitt has chaired legal committees, edited legal publications, and lectured across New York on land use law.

He’s also committed to civic life—as a member of the East Meadow Kiwanis Club, the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce, and as a coach of the Holy Trinity High School Mock Trial Team.

Top Issues:

Tax Relief:

To provide real tax relief to neighbors, Legislator McKevitt has held the line on property taxes and cut unnecessary spending. He previously cut taxes by $70 million and continues to push for smarter budgeting, efficiency in government, and cost-saving reforms that deliver lasting tax relief for local homeowners and keep our finances strong.

Protecting Communities from Hate and Violence:

Tom is working to keep Nassau the safest county in the nation with a special focus on preventing hate crimes. He’s working to increase education and enforce stricter penalties while hiring more police and investing in crime-fighting technology.

Defending Local Zoning Rights:

Tom continues to stand firm against Albany’s overreach that threatens local control of zoning and housing decisions. He’s fighting to preserve the right of local communities to shape their own character and protect our suburban quality of life.