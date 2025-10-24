Schreiber High School dedicates new greenhouses honoring alumni

Students, faculty, alumni and community members gathered at Paul D. Schreiber High School to celebrate the official dedication of the Schreiber Greenhouses, two new learning spaces now formally dedicated in honor of Schreiber graduates Mark Harris Bernstein (Class of 1972) and Julian H. Bernstein (Class of 1975).

The dedication ceremony was led by Sean Feeney, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment, who opened the event by reflecting on the significance of the new facilities and the individuals who inspired them.

“These greenhouses are a living tribute to two Schreiber graduates who loved science and whose memory will now continue to shape learning in this community,” Feeney said. “It is a great honor to gather here for this dedication.”

The greenhouses were made possible through a grant from the Ed. Foundation, given in honor of Mark and Julian Bernstein. The project was inspired by their sister, Ellen Fox, whose vision, in partnership with the Ed. Foundation and the Port Washington School District, led to the creation of these hands-on learning environments.

“The Ed. Foundation proudly celebrates 25 years of enriching education in Port Washington, marking a quarter century of innovation, inspiration and impact across all district schools,” said Lauren Edwards, president of the Ed. Foundation. “Among the foundation’s many funded projects is the Schreiber High School Greenhouse, a recent initiative that brings hands-on learning in science, sustainability and environmental studies to life for Port students. Since 2001, the Ed. Foundation has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants, supporting over 500 projects—from STEAM and arts to wellness, literacy and outdoor learning spaces like the greenhouse.”

Fox addressed the crowd during the ceremony, reflecting on her brothers’ legacy and the impact the greenhouses will have on generations of students.

Schreiber High School teacher Nicole LoPinto spoke about how the greenhouses are already enriching student learning across disciplines, from environmental studies in science research to plant biology investigations in honors and Regents classes. Students are growing produce, conducting experiments on plant growth and microplastics, launching sustainability projects such as herb and tree planting, and exploring hydroponics and flower gardening during schoolwide wellness initiatives.

In addition to the greenhouses, grant funds were used to acquire new scientific equipment that enhances the school’s research capabilities. These include a fluorescent microscope, nanopore spectrophotometer, electrophoresis tools, PCR equipment, precision scales and pH and nutrient monitoring kits. A rainwater collector allows for hands-on studies of water quality, acid rain and plant growth conditions.

Several individuals were recognized for their key roles in bringing the project to life, including Kati Behr, Brian Graham, Dustin Undermark and Nicole LoPinto, whose leadership and expertise ensured the greenhouses are both accessible and impactful for Schreiber students and faculty.

The event concluded with the reading of a commemorative plaque that reads:

“In loving memory of

Mark Harris Bernstein, Class of 1972

Julian H. Bernstein, Class of 1975

May their love of science continue to grow here.”

Following the remarks, Fox and members of the Ed. Foundation joined in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Schreiber Greenhouses.

The Schreiber Greenhouses are now open for use by Schreiber High School students and faculty, serving as a space for hands-on learning, sustainability initiatives and scientific exploration for years to come.