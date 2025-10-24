Third Manhasset Bay debris cleanup removes abandoned sailboat

The Town of North Hempstead completed its third Manhasset Bay debris cleanup, a coordinated effort to remove large debris and improve the safety of the bay.

This year’s cleanup, initiated through a resolution sponsored by Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and unanimously approved by the town board, brought together the town’s bay constables, highway department, parks department and solid waste management team. Working together, they safely removed numerous pieces of debris from Manhasset Bay, including several loose dock floats and the largest item of the operation—an abandoned sailboat.

“I am so thankful to my colleagues on the town board for their support of this important initiative,” Dalimonte said. “I’d especially like to thank our bay constables, highway department, parks department and solid waste management teams for their hard work and dedication for another successful clean-up. Our coordinated efforts to clean Manhasset Bay not only protect the environment and enhance its natural beauty, but also make our waterways safer for boaters, wildlife, and all who enjoy them.”

The program, first launched under council member Dalimonte’s leadership, continues to demonstrate the town’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community collaboration. Each year, the initiative removes hazards that threaten navigation and water quality while preserving one of the town’s most cherished natural resources.