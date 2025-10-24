Wantagh’s Forest Lake students united for kindness

Forest Lake Elementary School fourth graders Brody Abel, Logan Kugler, Charlie Brustman, Sadie Oppenheim, Bree Diaz and Amelia Franzese (L. to R.) were among the many students who wore orange for Unity Day.

Students were decked out in orange on Wednesday, Oct. 22, a unified showing of support for the virtues of acceptance, inclusion and kindness at Forest Lake Elementary School in the Wantagh School District.

Forest Lake joined thousands of other schools across the country in celebrating Unity Day, an initiative of the PACER National Bullying Prevention Center. The night before members of the Miss Wantagh Court chalked “Unity Day” and other positive messages on the sidewalk by the main entrance, so students would arrive at school with a visual reminder.

There were also announcements that focused on kindness. Principal Thomas Burke said that the goal was to inspire students to follow the values of Unity Day every day and celebrate each other’s unique qualities.