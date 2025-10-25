City , VFW Post 347 to pay tribute to Navy veteran David Christie

The City of Glen Cove and VFW Post 347 will pay tribute to United States Navy Veteran David Christie and to all who have served our nation on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Christie enlisted in the United States Navy on June 3, 1967, completing boot camp at Great Lakes before attending Class “A” Signalman School in Newport, Rhode Island.

He was first stationed aboard the USS Bennington (CVS 20) out of Long Beach, California, serving with Ship’s Company on a seven-month Vietnam cruise. He was later assigned to the USS Oriskany (CVA 34) out of Alameda, California, completing another seven-month deployment to Vietnam.

His distinguished service earned him several commendations, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary/Korea Medal. He received an Honorable Discharge on April 30, 1971.

After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he returned to Glen Cove and subsequently began working for the U.S. Post Office. Several years later, he met his wife, Victoria, and the two of them settled in Glen Cove. Now retired, they both still live in the same house where they raised their son and daughter.

David’s parents owned a flower shop in Glen Cove, where he first learned the values of hard work and community. Those same values guided his 25 years of active service with the Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department, where he is now a 50-year lifelong member.

When he joined the Post Office, David became close friends with Howard Stillwagon of VFW Post 347, and together they joined the Post’s softball team—eventually becoming league champions.

“David Christie represents the best of Glen Cove — courage, commitment, and service to others,” said Mayor Pamela D. Panzenbeck. “We are proud to honor him this Veterans Day for his sacrifice and dedication to our nation.”

David’s decades of civic service reflect the deep ties between Glen Cove’s veterans, first responders, and residents who dedicate their lives to helping others.

“Our community is built on the strength of men and women like David, who answered the call to serve,” said Howard Stillwagon, President of VFW Post 347. “His story is a reminder of the bravery and selflessness of our veterans, and we’re deeply grateful for his service.”

The public is invited to attend this year’s ceremony as our community joins together in gratitude for David Christie and for all who have served and continue to protect our freedom.

Co-hosted by VFW Post 347 and the Glen Cove Mayor’s Office.