Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislature District 8 candidate James Lynch, Dem.

Legislative priorities

1. Healthcare: Support a new NUMC at Mitchel Field with partners like Northwell, NYU, and Hofstra; expand emergency services with a county-wide Fire/Rescue program.

2. Governance: Collaborate with NIFA, proving Nassau can self-manage through fair tax assessments and fiscal responsibility.

3. Affordability: Work to make Nassau County more affordable for the next generation.

4. Equity: Advocate for all communities, especially LGBTQIA+ and transgender youth,

ensuring inclusion and representation across the county.

5. Infrastructure: Promote union-built projects, green energy (battery and wind farms), public transit expansion, and public water supply takeovers.

6. Workforce: Raise county employee wages, ensure annual COLA increases, and invest reserve funds into local colleges and innovation hubs.

Bio

Dr. James Lynch is committed to being an honest, reliable and fiercely independent representative with an open-door policy for all constituents.

Lynch, of Floral Park, is a dedicated physician with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare field and has lived in the community for almost two decades.

Lynch has been continuously committed to improving patient care and advocating for accessible, affordable healthcare. His extensive experience includes serving in clinical and administrative roles, allowing him to understand the system from multiple perspectives.

He has served as a trustee of the Village of Stewart Manor and was a founding member of the Garden City Friends of STEM, helping young people access Science and Technology programs.

He has served as a youth soccer, baseball, volleyball, and track coach, and knows the importance of ensuring the well-being of young people.