Election Guide 2025: Oyster Bay Town Council candidate Daniel T. Smith, Dem.

Daniel T. Smith is running as a Democratic candidate for one of the three Town of Oyster Bay Council Member positions up for grabs.

Smith, a Massapequa Park resident, is a retired school principal and an adjunct professor at Molloy University.

He previously worked in the Seaford and Glen Cove School Districts, according to his LinkedIn.

He received a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Stony Brook in English and received a master’s degree at CUNY Queens College in secondary education and English.

Editor’s note: Information was received from online sources. Efforts to reach the candidate were unavailing.