Election Guide 2025: Oyster Bay town supervisor candidate Sam C. Sochet, Dem.

Sam C. Sochet is running as the Democratic candidate for the Oyster Bay town supervisor position currently held by Republican Joseph Saladino.

Sochet is a graduate of Syracuse University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in environmental biology, Colorado State University, where he earned a Master’s Degree in botany and plant pathology, and he received a professional diploma from Queens College for educational leadership and administration, according to his LinkedIn.

Sochet served as a principal in Queens for seven years and is currently a trustee at the Syosset Public Library, where he lives. He currently works as an education consultant for The Center for Educational Innovation, based in New York City.

According to his social media platforms, Sochet said he plans to bring “representation to all folks in the Town of Oyster Bay, addressing all towns that have been neglected in receiving newly paved streets and more.”

He is also campaigning on making more affordable housing, offering childcare grants to small business owners and increasing accessibility for town halls, he said.

Editor’s note: Information was received from online sources. Efforts to reach the candidate were unavailing.