Glen Cove City School District announces Glen Cove High School Class of 2026 valedictorian, salutatorian, and honorarian

Valedictorian Saoirse Fiedor,(L.) Salutatorian Peyton Angalet, and Honorarian Ella Wohltmann. Back row (left to right): Assistant Principal Dr. Ursula Moorer, Guidance Counselors Kristi McAuliffe, Alyssa Andersen, and Marja Tockman, and Principal Allen Hudson III. (Photo by Glen Cove City School District)

The Glen Cove City School District has announced the top academic achievers of the Glen Cove High School Class of 2026: Valedictorian Saoirse Fiedor, salutatorian Peyton Angalet, and honorarian Ella Wohltmann. These remarkable students have earned the highest distinctions through years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

Principal Allen Hudson III shared, “Saoirse, Peyton, and Ella are extraordinary scholars whose talents extend far beyond the classroom. They have excelled in academics, research, the arts, community service, and athletics, representing the very best of Glen Cove High School.”

The district also sincerely thanks their guidance counselors, Alyssa Andersen, Kristi McAuliffe, and Marja Tockman for their continuous support throughout the students’ high school journeys.

Please join us in congratulating Saoirse, Peyton, and Ella on their outstanding achievements. We look forward to seeing all the great things they will accomplish in the future!