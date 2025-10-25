Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Santos freed, shooting stars and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a guide on how to see the Orionids meteor shower.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Wantagh’s 2025 fall festival brought together families, local residents, and small business vendors for a day of food, music, and autumn-themed activities.

The Orionids will light up the night sky this week, creating a dazzling display of astronomical proportions. Here’s everything you need to know about the meteor shower and how to catch a glimpse from Long Island.

Disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos was released from prison following a commutation from President Donald Trump 12 weeks into his 87-month prison sentence.

Cat advocates implied Republican board members were lying about missing a meeting for personal emergencies, resulting in a confrontation marked by yelling and one person being asked to leave the North Hempstead town meeting.

Betty Rosa, the state education commissioner, ruled that the Massapequa School District cannot enforce its newly adopted policy that prevents transgender students from using restrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender identity.