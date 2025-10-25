Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Santos freed, shooting stars and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a guide on how to see the Orionids meteor shower.
Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Wantagh Fall Fest returns with food, fun and family-friendly activities

Live music filled Railroad Avenue during Wantagh's Fall Festival, hosted by the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Mulcahy's.

Wantagh’s 2025 fall festival brought together families, local residents, and small business vendors for a day of food, music, and autumn-themed activities.

How to view the 2025 Orionids meteor shower on Long Island

Here's how to see shooting stars from Long Island during the 2025 Orionids meteor shower.

The Orionids will light up the night sky this week, creating a dazzling display of astronomical proportions. Here’s everything you need to know about the meteor shower and how to catch a glimpse from Long Island.

Santos is back with a ‘large slice of humble pie’ following Trump’s commutation

President Donald Trump said he commuted George Santos' prison sentence in a Truth Social post.

Disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos was released from prison following a commutation from President Donald Trump 12 weeks into his 87-month prison sentence.

Cat shelter advocates leave North Hempstead meeting after argument with board

Cat activist Liz Diamond clashed with town supervisor Jennifer DeSena at a board meeting.

Cat advocates implied Republican board members were lying about missing a meeting for personal emergencies, resulting in a confrontation marked by yelling and one person being asked to leave the North Hempstead town meeting.

State says Massapequa School District cannot enforce transgender policy as tensions rise at BOE meeting

Tensions rose at the Massapequa Board of Education's meeting as the state department of education said the district cannot enforce its recently enacted gender policy.

Betty Rosa, the state education commissioner, ruled that the Massapequa School District cannot enforce its newly adopted policy that prevents transgender students from using restrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender identity.

