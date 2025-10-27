2025 Election Guide: Hempstead Town Council District 4 candidate, Darien Ward, Dem.

Darien Ward is a 59-year-old certified business advisor, business owner and civic leader who’s lived in Baldwin for 22 years.

His 30-year career in financial services spans for-profit financial services, financial quasi-government, and financial government regulatory authorities. He is the director at The Build Business Advisory Group LLC, the past two-term president of the Baldwin Civic Association, a past member of the Local Planning Committee for the Baldwin Downtown Revitalization Grant.

He is a graduate of Cornell University’s School of Industrial Labor Relations.

What are the top issues facing your community and what would you do if elected?

1. Elevate unheard community voices to join the other voices already engaged in town government to create a government that serves all the residents, promotes collaboration, and promotes collective voices in the district.

2. Promote town financial transparency and accountability, audit town finances and expenditures

3. Review governmental policies and processes for best practices and seek to save taxpayers’ dollars

4. Collaborate with business and community partners to develop local economic development