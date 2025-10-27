Carle Place BOE reveals elementary school partially closed due to draining problem

The Carle Place Board of Education said there was a drainage problem at one of the district’s schools at its latest meeting.

Carle Place Board of Education members said members of the school community stepped forward to deal with a draining problem at one of the schools.

Vanessa Dong-Monaco, the board’s president, said at the Thursday, Oct. 23, meeting that there had been a draining problem at Cherry Lane Elementary School, resulting in students resorting to remote learning while the problem was fixed.

“It was a success,” she said. “I’m so glad to hear that the students, parents and PTA all collaborated together as one unified team.”

Kathleen Reardon, the board’s vice president, said the cleanup effort showed “true professionalism and care.”

District officials confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and reopened the next day. They said bathrooms were out of commission due to a sewer blockage.

Other board members also shared their appreciation for those involved in the cleanup efforts.

Dong-Monaco also thanked the Carle Place Educational Foundation for providing a green screen and a standing microphone for the district’s Crossroads newspaper publication, as well as tickets to the National Museum of Mathematics for a class of students from Rushmore Avenue School.

Reardon applauded the Carle Place High School’s Key Club, which participated in a recent breast cancer walk at Jones Beach, as well as the cheerleading team who made fleece blankets for the Ronald McDonald House.

Trustee Lawrence Zaino thanked Nassau County Legislator John Giuffré for “paying attention to Carle Place schools,” as the district used funding received from the county to pay for new gymnasiaum bleachers and a digital sign at the district’s middle school.