Election 2025

Election Guide 2025: Glen Cove City Council candidate Kevin Maccarone, Rep.

Kevin P. Maccarone is running as a Republican and Conservative candidate for council member for the City of Glen Cove.

Maccarone was first elected to the city’s board in 2017. He lost a bid at reelection in 2019 but was reelected in 2021.

He attended St. Dominik’s High School and studied as an undergraduate at Xavier University. Maccarone works as an attorney at his family’s law firm, John L. Maccarone, P.C.

Maccarone is also the Glen Cove mayor’s liaison to the city recreation board.

John Maccarone, Kevin’s father, served as a former council member and planning commission member for the city.

