Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Court Judge 2nd District candidate Maria Boultadakis, Rep., Con., Dem.

Maria Boultadakis was appointed to the Nassau County District Court, Second District, in March 2025, where she currently presides over criminal, civil, and landlord-tenant matters.

Before her appointment to the bench, Boultadakis served for a significant period as Principal Law Secretary to three Justices of the Supreme Court, Nassau County, where she developed broad experience in all areas of litigation and court practice.

She also served as bureau chief of litigation in the Nassau County Attorney’s Office and as associate village Justice of Stewart Manor, reflecting her deep commitment to public service and the Nassau County community.

Boultadakis is a two-time graduate of Hofstra University, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2008 and her law degree from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law in 2011.

She is an active member of the Nassau County Bar Association and serves on the advisory board of the We Care Fund, the charitable arm of the Bar Association. She is also a devoted parishioner of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, where she participates in community and charitable initiatives.

She is running unopposed.