Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Court Judge candidate, Donald X. Clavin Jr., Rep., Con., Dem.

Donald X. Clavin, Jr. served as Hempstead Town Supervisor from January 2020 until Aug. 5, 2025, following 18 years of dedicated service as the Town’s Receiver of Taxes.

Elected supervisor in 2019 and re-elected in 2021 and 2023, Clavin’s tenure was defined by his commitment to putting taxpayers first and delivering efficient, cost-effective government for America’s largest township.

As supervisor, Clavin prioritized fiscal responsibility, environmental innovation, and community investment. He maintained the Town’s AAA bond credit rating—the highest possible—while expanding services and modernizing operations.

Under his leadership, the town launched Long Island’s first hydrogen fueling station, invested in electric vehicles, and earned recognition as a Climate Smart Community by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Clavin also streamlined government services by moving the Building Department online, accelerated road paving to more than 100 miles annually, and revitalized local parks to ensure safe, high-quality recreational spaces for families and youth leagues. His leadership left Hempstead stronger, more modern, and better prepared for the future.