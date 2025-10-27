Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Court Judge candidate Howard E. Sturim, Rep., Con., Dem.

Howard E. Sturim has been an acting Supreme Court Judge since he was elected to the County Court bench in 2015.

He has presided over matrimonial and integrated domestic violence courts. For the last seven years, he has presided over felony cases in County Court. From 2004 to 2016, prior to being elected to the bench, Sturim served as the Principal Law Clerk to Judge Alan L. Honorof in Nassau County Court.

Sturim was an assistant district attorney in Nassau County from 1991 to 2004. He handled cases in both District and County Courts and became the county’s arson prosecutor. Sturim was ultimately promoted to the Major Offense Bureau of the Nassau County DA‘s office, where he prosecuted homicides and publicity cases.

Sturim graduated from Hofstra Law School in 1990 and obtained his undergraduate degree from the New York Institute of Technology, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.