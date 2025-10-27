Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislature District 7 candidate Alec Fischthal, Dem.

Bio:

Alec Fischthal grew up in North Woodmere and is proud to call the Five Towns community his home. He graduated from Harvard University, where he earned his degree in history magna cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

After graduation, Fischthal received a Fulbright grant from the U.S. Department of State to teach English and history in a public high school in Spain, where he worked with students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds and helped run youth civic engagement programming.

He previously worked as a field organizer during the 2020 election cycle, coordinating volunteers, community outreach, and voter education efforts across rural New Hampshire for the Biden campaign.

Today, Fischthal works as a consultant at Hanbury Strategy, a public affairs and political strategy firm, where he helps global organizations navigate complex issues across technology, telecoms, and AI policy.

Why I’m Running

People here deserve fairer taxes, a more honest local government, and real accountability from those in charge. In recent years, too many families have been paying more while getting less in return.

Property taxes keep climbing, roads and infrastructure are in disrepair, and people have lost faith that local government is working for them. That has to change.

I grew up in the Five Towns. I went to Hewlett High School, volunteered at the community garden, played tennis in our parks, and spent weekends sharing meals at local family-run restaurants.

Those experiences taught me what makes this place special: hard work, fairness, and neighbors who look out for one another. I want the next generation of Nassau County residents to have the same opportunities my family had. That means safe streets, academically excellent public schools, and a community where people can afford to build a life.

Retirees should feel secure, young families should be able to buy a home, and small businesses should have the chance to grow.

I’m running to make sure this county works for everyone, not just the politically connected few. That can only happen with new leadership that listens and delivers for their constituents.

Top Three Issues

Affordability

Affordability is the number one issue in Nassau County, and property taxes are at the center of it. Instead of fixing our broken assessment system, the current administration has frozen property values four years in a row. That is not reform, it is government dysfunction at its worst.

Currently, nearly 80% of homeowners who file appeals win, which means families who don’t grieve are effectively subsidizing those who do.

I’ll push for an independent audit and a phased, transparent reassessment so no one gets hit all at once and everyone pays their fair share. I’ll also work to end no-bid contracts and political patronage that have cost taxpayers millions, including nearly $20 million in county money spent last year on outside lawyers.

Housing and keeping young people on Long Island

Too many young people are leaving Nassau because they can’t afford to stay. We need smart, community-driven development that revitalizes areas near transit, reuses vacant commercial spaces, and ensures infrastructure keeps up with growth. But that growth must reflect the community’s needs and values, not the whims of backroom deals – and it should fit the character of our neighborhoods.

Restoring Trust in Government

Under the current county government, Nassau families are paying more and getting less. This is not because we lack resources, but because we lack accountability. Waste, cronyism, and poor oversight have become routine.

Instead of providing checks and balances, the Legislature has too often acted as a rubber stamp for the county executive. From costly no-bid contracts to political patronage jobs that reward insiders over taxpayers, county government is serving the few instead of the many.

To restore trust and make government work for the people who fund it, we need an independent audit of county finances and contracts, public dashboards that allow residents to see where every dollar is spent, and stronger ethics rules for hiring and procurement.