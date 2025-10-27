Mor Schwartz channels Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton in musical tribute

When Mor Koren-Schwartz takes the stage at My Father’s Place in Roslyn on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 5 p.m., she’ll do far more than sing. She’ll embody two of music’s most beloved icons — Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton — in a vibrant, full-band performance that’s equal parts tribute, storytelling and heartfelt cause.

Her show, “Olivia & Grease vs. Dolly & Divas,” features a six-piece band, five costume changes and two dozen songs ranging from Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You” to Parton’s “Jolene.” But at its core, Schwartz says, the performance is a celebration of compassion and connection.

“This show is dedicated to raising funds for the Sid Jacobson JCC’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center,” Schwartz said. “They provide free programs for cancer patients and survivors. Music is healing and being able to use it to help others means the world to me.”

A former Israeli Army soldier who now calls Long Island home, Schwartz brings a surprising mix of precision and passion to her performances. But her softer side — as a mother, teacher and lifelong animal lover — is what led her to Olivia Newton-John as an inspiration.

“Olivia’s spirit and life are my inspiration and role model,” Schwartz said. “She had a huge heart and an angelic voice and she did so much good in the world that I want to follow in her footsteps and keep her legacy alive.”

The idea for the Olivia vs. Dolly show came naturally.

“It started with Olivia,” Schwartz said. “When I sang ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You,’ people would stop and stare. There was just something about her music that connected with people.”

Then came Dolly. “I wanted to make the show even stronger, something that felt like a knockout,” she said. “And I thought, ‘Who could pair with Olivia?’ Both women are icons — two gorgeous blondes with totally different energies. Dolly’s all big hair and sparkle, Olivia’s the sweet girl next door — but they blend beautifully.”

Schwartz was also inspired by the deep connection between the two legends.

“People forget that Olivia and Dolly actually recorded ‘Jolene’ together,” she said. “And they both sang ‘Islands in the Stream’ — their music overlaps in amazing ways.”

While the concept is nostalgic, the show’s structure is bold and modern.

“It’s high energy, fresh and packed with hits,” Schwartz said. “We do everything live — no backing tracks — with a six-piece band that’s just phenomenal. They’re Broadway-level musicians. We’re recreating a full, rich sound that audiences don’t expect from a tribute show.”

And this isn’t a one-time performance. Following the Nov. 2 show at My Father’s Place, Schwartz will bring special themed versions of her production to two more Long Island venues: a holiday edition at the Bellmore Playhouse on Dec. 6 and a Valentine’s Day show at The Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington on Feb. 14.

The upcoming Landmark performance, she said, will be “a love-themed concert, full of ballads and emotion — and scheduled early enough for people to still go to dinner afterward.”

For Schwartz, the show is more than entertainment — it’s a platform for purpose.

“Both Olivia and Dolly used their fame for good,” she said. “They supported causes close to their hearts. That’s what I want to do too — bring joy, raise money and keep the spirit of kindness and creativity alive.”

With her blend of powerhouse vocals, heartfelt mission and vibrant showmanship, Schwartz promises an unforgettable evening that transcends eras and genres.

“This show has something for everyone,” she said.

“It’s not just country, not just pop. It’s music that touches people — from ‘Grease’ to Shania Twain to Whitney Houston. It’s 2 1/2 hours of joy, nostalgia and heart.”

Tickets for “Olivia & Grease vs. Dolly & Divas” on Nov. 2 are available through My Father’s Place (www.mfpproductions.com). Visit www.facebook.com/hopelesslyolivia to donate toward the fundraiser portion.