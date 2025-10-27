How Nassau County ballots look one week away from 2025 Election Day

Bruce Blakeman and Seth Koslow’s battle for Nassau County Executive highlights a busy Election Day for voters.

Nassau County’s 1.3 million people will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to vote on a slew of local positions, including some of the county’s top positions.

Voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the county. Early voting began on Saturday, Oct. 25, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 2.

From Thursday, Oct. 30, through the remainder of the early voting period, county residents can cast their ballots from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at select locations.

Nassau County

There are four large county races set to be decided on Election Day: executive, comptroller, clerk and district attorney. All four positions are currently held by Republicans.

Incumbent Bruce Blakeman is facing off against Democratic candidate Seth Koslow for the county executive seat. Blakeman has served in that role since 2021.

Elaine Phillips is running for a second term as Nassau County’s comptroller. The Republican was first elected in 2021. Democratic candidate Wayne Wink is challenging her for the position.

Maureen O’Connell is looking to remain as Nassau County’s clerk, a position she has held for the last 20 years. Joylette Williams is the Democratic nominee for the role.

Anne Donnelly is seeking re-election as the county’s district attorney. Nicole Aloise is the Democratic candidate vying for the job.

All 19 Nassau County legislator seats are up for election this year: 12 Republicans and seven Democrats currently serve as county legislators.

District 1

Democrat Scott Davis is looking to win his second election against Republican candidate Charlene Jackson Thompson.

District 2

Viviana Russell, a Democrat from Westbury, is running against Pepitz Blanchard, the leader of the New Cassel Republican Club.

District 3

Carrie Solages, a Democrat from Valley Stream, has been a county legislator since 2011. He is running against Republican Kadeem Brown, from Elmont.

District 4

Republican Patrick Mullaney is the current District 4 legislator seeking re-election in the Long Beach area. His opponent is Democratic candidate Petros Krommidas, who disappeared after a swim in the Atlantic in April. An early October court decision kept Krommidas’ name on the ballot.

District 5

Olena Nicks was elected to the county legislature for District 2 in January in a special election. She is seeking to stay in that role for the fifth district as she competes with Republican candidate Moshe Hill.

District 6

Nassau County Legislature Alternate Deputy Minority Leader Debra Mulé has served the county as a Democrat for eight years. She is facing off against Danielle Samantha Smikle for the seat.

District 7

The legislature’s presiding officer, Republican Howard Koppel, is seeking his eighth term in office. He is competing against Democratic candidate Alec Fischthal for the position.

District 8

John J. Giuffrè, a Republican who has served in the county legislature since 2021, is running against Democratic candidate James Lynch for the seat.

District 9

Scott Strauss, the former mayor of Mineola and incumbent for the seat, is facing off against Democratic candidate Juleigh Chin for the position.

District 10

Mazi Melesa Pilip is running for re-election after first taking the position in 2021. The Democratic nominee for the seat is Manhasset resident Paul Jordonne.

District 11

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton is seeking her third term in office. The Democrat and Glen Cove resident is being challenged by Colin Bell, the current deputy commissioner for the Town of Oyster Bay’s Department of Environmental Resources.

District 12

Alternate Deputy Presiding Officer Michael J. Giangregorio, a Republican from Merrick, is seeking his third term as a county legislator. Michael Gionesi, a Democrat from North Bellmore, is looking to take the position.

District 13

Deputy Preceding Officer Thomas McKevitt has served as a Nassau County Legislator since 2017, and is seeking re-election yet again. Clive A. Cossou is the Democratic candidate vying for the seat.

District 14

Nassau County Legislator William Gaylor III is not seeking re-election, leaving the battle to two newcomers. Sheharyar Ali, a Republican from Elmont, is facing off against Cynthia Nunez, a Democrat from Valley Stream, to replace Gaylor III.

District 15

District 15 has had no legislator since John Ferretti took over as the Hempstead Town Supervisor in August. Kayla Knight, a Republican from Wantagh, is battling Stephen Richard Hellman, the Democratic candidate, for the spot.

District 16

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker is looking to be re-elected for a fifth term in office. Jennifer Gallub Pravato, a Republican from Farmingdale, is challenging Drucker on the ballot.

District 17

Rose Marie Walker has served as a county legislator since 2009. The Republican is once again seeking re-election, while Ryan J. Johnson, a Democrat from Bethpage, is looking to turn the seat.

District 18

Samantha Goetz is running for re-election, as she first took office in 2023. Karen Bhatia, a Democrat from Roslyn Heights, is challenging Goetz for the position.

District 19

James Kennedy, a Republican from Massapequa, has been working in the county legislature since 2015. Lynn Russo, a Democrat from Massapequa, is running against Kennedy for the seat.

City of Glen Cove

All seven council board members are up for election in Glen Cove.

Incumbent Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck is seeking a third term in charge of the city. The Republican is being challenged by current City Council Member Marsha Silverman, who is a registered Democrat.

All six council member positions are available in the city.

Carla Anastasio, Cathryn Annette Harris Marchesi, Danielle Fugazy Scagliola (incumbent), Theresa Moschetta, John Perrone and ​​John Zozzaro (incumbent) are running as Democrats.

Grady Farnan (incumbent), ​​Daniel Grabowski, James Greenberg, Michael Ktistakis (incumbent), Kevin Maccarone (incumbent) and Ellen Pantazakos are running as Republicans.

Town of Oyster Bay

The town has its supervisor, town clerk, and three board member positions up for grabs on Election Day. Each elected position is currently held by Republicans.

Joseph Saladino has led the town since 2017. He is being challenged by Democratic candidate Sam Sochet.

Richard LaMarca has been the town’s clerk since 2019. He is being opposed by Democrat Kamalveer Kaur for the position.

Thomas Hand, Louis Imbroto and Andrew Monteleone are all seeking re-election as council members. Democratic challengers Jyoti Anand, Daniel T. Smith and Ian D. Steinberg are attempting to join the board

Town of Hempstead

The town has its supervisor, town clerk, and three board member positions up for grabs on Election Day.

Donald Clavin Jr. had served as the town’s supervisor since 2021 before stepping down in August. Republican John Ferretti took over as the head of the town and is now looking to be returned to the position by voters. He is being challenged by Democratic candidate Joseph Scianablo.

Kate Murray is seeking a fourth term as the town’s clerk, a job she began in 2002. The Republican is being challenged by Democratic candidate Yveline Dalmacy.

Town Deputy Supervisor Dorothy Goosby is looking to represent the first district, a job she has held since 1999. Republican Jean-Baptiste Carelus is on the ballot, competing with Goosby.

Laura Ryder was first appointed to represent the town’s fourth district in 2023. She is seeking re-election against Darien Ward, a Democrat from Baldwin.

Dennis Dunne Sr. has represented the town’s sixth district since 2017. The Republican incumbent is being challenged by Democrat Matthew Pasternak for the position.

Town of North Hempstead

The town has its supervisor, town clerk, and three board member positions up for grabs on Election Day.

Jennifer DeSena is seeking a third term as town supervisor. The Republican candidate is being opposed by Port Washington resident David Kerpin.

Ragini Srivastava, the town’s clerk who was elected in 2021, is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Jason W.H. Lew.

Robert Troinao Jr., a Westbury Democrat, has served on the board since 2021, in addition to his stint from 2004 to 2010. He is looking to be re-elected for the town’s first district against Republican John DiFrisco.

Dennis Walsh is seeking re-election to represent the third councilmatic district. The Republican is competing with Lisa McArdle for the position.

David Adhami is not seeking re-election to the board, leaving the town’s fifth councilmatic district open. Liza Chafiian, a Democrat, and Yaron Levy, a Republican, are vying for the seat.

Courts

There will be eight judges on the ballot come Election Day, all of whom have been cross-endorsed.

David P. Sullivan is the nominee for Surrogate Court Judge.

Nancy Nicotra Bednar, Donald Clavin Jr., Robert Bogle and Howard Sturim ​​are the nominees for County Court Judge.

Maria Boultadakis is the nominee for the County Court Judge for the second district.

Karen Moroney and Diana Hedayati are the nominees for the County Court Judge for the third district.

James Saladino is the nominee for the County Court Judge for the fourth district.