Syosset Farmer’s Market celebrates end of 2025 season with Harvest Hootenanny

The Syosset Farmers Market will celebrate the end of another successful season with a new fall event, bringing free fun and activities to the community. The Syosset Harvest Hootenanny is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 1, with over 40 vendors.

“We’ve planned a lot of free activities for the whole family, for kids, for adults, for everybody who wants to go and enjoy the day with us,” said Lina Denlea, the market owner and manager.

The event is also the last market of the season, and will take place at the market’s usual spot, the Syosset train station parking lot.

“We’re going to have music, we’re going to have face painting, we’re going to have pumpkin painting. We’re gonna have salsa dancing, belly dancers, Tai Chi lesson, a workout lesson, and we’re even gonna have a hayride,” Denlea said.

Last year, the market ended the season with a Halloween event. Denlea said she expects at least 1,000 visitors to attend the market’s closing event this year. The market has run every Saturday since May 10, and she said each weekend brings about 300-500 customers.

“This season has been great,” Denlea said. “The community is very happy. They’ve been very supportive. The vendors are happy. We have more space. We have all the parking that we want, and it’s been great. The community has been very responsive, and they’re happy to have us there.”

Denlea started the Syosset Farmer’s Market last year, because as a vendor at other local markets, she was not happy with how they were being run. She said the goal of the market is to provide the community with homemade products. This season they have offered a variety of programming including free crochet lessons, exercise classes, dog rescue associations and face painting. They also have the young entrepreneurs program, which provides children with the opportunity to make and sell their own items at the market.

“It’s not just about money to run a market, that’s my philosophy,” she said.

In 2024, the market was held at 68 Berry Hill Road. The new location at the Syosset train station holds ten additional vendors and includes customer parking. Denlea said every Saturday the market has between 25 and 30 vendors. She said about a dozen of those vendors are weekend regulars, and the rest alternate.

“We have a policy that is known for no competition between vendors,” she said. “We don’t have two of the same product on the same day. I want the vendors to feel comfortable, to have a fair chance to sell their products.”

Looking ahead, Denlea said the 2026 Syosset Farmer’s Market season will kick off on May 9 with a Mother’s Day event at the Syosset train station parking lot.