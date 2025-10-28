Jericho senior wins National Future Business Leaders of America Journalism title

Dev Lakhani as a sophomore with his three state awards at New York State Future Business Leaders of America competition.

When Dev Lakhani was in middle school, he started selling $2 bills for $5 in the school hallway, a small hustle that gave him what he called his “first taste of entrepreneurship.”

That early curiosity about business eventually led him to become a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, a national nonprofit that prepares students for careers in business and leadership.

Now as a senior at Jericho High School, Lakhani earned first place in the journalism event at this year’s FBLA National Leadership Conference, held June 29 to July 2 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Desi Talks, a weekly newspaper tracking Indian news in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, published a story Oct. 16 about Lahani’s win over 17,000 competitors.

“Especially with today’s polarization, I think it’s crucial to see multiple perspectives,” Lakhani said. “Journalism felt like a way for me to learn to bring together different viewpoints and create something meaningful.”

Every summer, FBLA brings together more than 17,000 students, teachers and exhibitors from across the country for its National Leadership Conference, a four-day event featuring competitions judged by business professionals.

As New York’s top qualifier, Lakhani joined students from all 50 states in the Journalism category, where participants take a timed 100-question exam testing their knowledge of news writing, media ethics and reporting.

Lakhani said he spent two months studying after school to prepare and reached out to former national winners on LinkedIn and Instagram for advice and study materials. Still, he credited most of his performance to his habit of reading the news every morning, something he has done since middle school.

“For me, it was less about qualifications and more about passion,” he said. “The preparation was less like studying and more just enjoyable. It’s never too late to discover a new interest.”

Jericho FBLA adviser, Michael Goldin, said Lakhani’s recent victory reflects both his dedication and the strong work ethic that defines the school’s business program. The chapter, among the top in New York, consistently sends students to compete in national events ranging from marketing and entrepreneurship to journalism.

“FBLA gives our students a chance to take what they learn in the classroom and apply it to the real world,” he said. “It means a lot to our program and to our students to see one of their own make it all the way. It shows that they can do it too.”

Over three years in FBLA, Lakhani has earned five first-place titles at the state level in categories including Business Procedures, Public Policy, Website Design and Journalism. In 2024, he and teammates Dylan Rateshwar and Kaylin Kim placed seventh nationally in the Intro to Business Presentation event.

Competing against the nation’s top qualifiers brought moments of self-doubt, Lakhani said, but support from his teammates and mentors helped him stay grounded. He learned of his latest win midair as the team flew back from California, watching the results come through on a livestream.

“It was a euphoric moment,” he said. “Even people who weren’t in FBLA were cheering. I was at the front of the plane and broke down into tears.”

For Lakhani, one of the most rewarding parts of FBLA has been finding a community of students who share his interest in business.

With more than 230,000 members nationwide, the program pushes students to take initiative and develop confidence in their abilities through collaboration, said co-advisor Jessica Rogovitz.

“Accomplishments like [Lakhani’s] create a ripple effect across the program,” she said. “It fosters a culture of excellence and reminds everyone that their efforts can make a meaningful impact.”

Lakhani said that while he plans to pursue entrepreneurship in college, exploring journalism through FBLA has shaped the way he thinks about leadership.

“That’s a lot of what journalism is about, not just pushing one rhetoric but hearing what other

people have to say,” he said.