Glen Cove Youth Bureau receives Halloween costume donation from state Sen. Jack Martins’ office

Pictured from left to right: Dr. Charmaine Clarke, Mentoring Coordinator; Shannon Fredericks, NYS Regional Coordinator from Senator Jack Martins’ Office; Carolina Guastella, After 3 Program Coordinator; and Anna Di Giuseppe, Senior Account Clerk. (Photo by Glen Cove Youth Bureau)

The Glen Cove Youth Bureau is grateful to receive a generous donation of Halloween costumes from a community costume drive organized by Senator Jack Martins’ Office. The donation will help ensure that local children have the opportunity to enjoy a fun and festive Halloween celebration.

The Youth Bureau’s Mentoring and After 3 Programs will distribute the costumes to participating families throughout the community. “This thoughtful contribution helps our youth feel included and excited for the holiday,” said Charmaine Clarke, mentoring coordinator. “We truly appreciate Sen. Martins’ office for their continued support of our programs.”

For more information about the Glen Cove Youth Bureau’s programs, visit https://glencoveny.gov/youth-services-and-recreation