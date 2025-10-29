Great Neck Sewer District collects nearly 750 pounds of unused pharmaceuticals

Over 200 cars dropped off unused or expired pharmaceuticals at The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District’s 16th semiannual Shed the Meds event.

Some 242 cars collectively dropped off over 748 pounds of unused or expired pharmaceuticals at The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District’s 16th semiannual Shed the Meds event at the district headquarters on October 19th. Residents also dropped off enough medical sharps to fill fifteen 17-gallon containers.

Since Shed the Meds began eight years ago, the district has collected close to four tons of unused pharmaceuticals and medical sharps.

The Shed the Meds event is also one of the only opportunities that residents have where they can safely dispose of medical sharps on Long Island, as most local police precincts, healthcare locations and other pharmaceutical take back events do not accept these materials.

“It’s always incredibly heartwarming to see such a strong turnout from our community for this fall’s Shed the Meds event,” said GNWPCD Commissioner Patty Katz. “This initiative offers residents a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused medications and medical sharps in one location. While Shed the Meds consistently draws great participation, this particular event stood out. It’s a clear reminder that our community shares and supports the GNWPCD’s commitment to environmental protection—and it reinforces just how proud we are to serve this district.”

The biannual event, hosted in partnership with Nassau County Police, Reach Out America, the Key Club at Great Neck North High School, Village of Great Neck, Village of Great Neck Estates, Village of Great Neck Plaza, Village of Kensington, Village of Kings Point, Village of Lake Success, Village of Saddle Rock and the Village of Thomaston aims to protect local water sources and raise awareness of the dangers of flushing pharmaceuticals down the toilet.

Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, Legislator Mazi Pilip, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Council Member Christine Liu were all on hand to aid District officials in collecting and disposing of these materials.

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District is a special commissioner-run district within the Town of North Hempstead. It has provided sewage services for the Great Neck area since 1914, and currently serves more than 25,000 residents and businesses in the villages of Great Neck, Saddle Rock, Kensington, parts of Thomaston and Great Neck Plaza, as well as all unincorporated areas north of the Long Island Railroad and a part of Manhasset.

The district’s mission is to protect human health, the bays and the environment.