Jericho’s Nylock Nuts robotics team collaborates with Roosevelt’s Roughrider teams for Cross-District STEM Partnership

Jericho’s Nylock Nuts Robotics team photo as they collaborate with Roosevelt’s Roughrider teams for a cross-district STEM partnership. (Photo by Nancy Lin)

Jericho’s VEX Robotics team, 11753A Nylock Nuts, led by parent-coach Joe Lin, recently joined forces with Roosevelt Union Free School District’s JROTC team, 11575A Roughrider Battalion JROTC, and 11575B Roughrider Battalion High School for a day of collaboration, learning, and innovation.

The Nylock Nuts are composed of sophomores Rayan Hasan, Milo Lin, Liam Lin, Vihaan Malik, and Ian Tam, whose combined talents in design, programming, and engineering drive the team’s success.

Students on the Roughrider teams, led by MSGR Rafael Molina and CSM Althea Robinson-Haddo, brought the same dedication to learning, service, and collaboration that are central to the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.

The partnership brought together students from two different programs who share a common passion for engineering, problem-solving, and teamwork.

The Nylock Nuts, known for their innovative designs and strong performance in robotics competitions, collaborated with cadets from Roosevelt, whose discipline and leadership are hallmarks of JROTC, a federal program sponsored by the United States Armed Forces in high schools across the country.

Throughout the joint session, students exchanged ideas, tested robot builds, and learned from each other’s approaches to planning and execution. The collaboration evolved into more than just a technical practice; it became a shared learning experience that blended the cultures, perspectives, and values of leadership and service.

Joe Lin described the collaboration as “a great example of how robotics can connect students across communities while fostering teamwork, creativity, and confidence.”

The Roosevelt school team and the Jericho families’ team will continue to promote STEM learning and expand opportunities for all.