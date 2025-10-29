Locust Valley Garden Club welcomes new members at spooky October meeting

A great deal has been going on recently at the Locust Valley Garden Club. The meeting included a workshop, members in costume, a scary luncheon, and the induction of two new members.

Several members dressed for the occasion, and six sported witch hats. The luncheon buffet featured “eyeball meatballs” and a serving of Guacamole that looked like Frankenstein’s monster. Cakes were festooned with Halloween Orange Icing.

Members were happily engaged in the art of Decoupage, decorating clamshells with floral designs. Program Director Jane Benstock had prepared bags for everyone, with all the essentials for the craft. That included a large and small clamshell, already pre-painted white, and ready to work on; three different-sized paint brushes, Mod-podge, and a sealant. Janine Benstock Edwards instructed members in the craft.

Horticultural Chair Jonathan Grimm offered information about his favorite garden item — trees. He arrived with a container of eight branches of Limber pine, Norway Spruce, Japanese Cedar, Leyland Cypress, Bald Cypress, Deodar green Cedar, Karl Fuchs Deodar Cedar, Cedar of Lebanon, and a few ostrich ferns to fill in.

“I started with small trees, about 2-3 feet tall, eighteen years ago,” Grimm said. “All are more than 20 feet tall today.”

Jonathan held up one branch at a time, explaining the characteristics of each. That included that his Leyland Cypress has a short life and will have to be replaced. All of the branches, he said, are perfect for use in floral decorations, including the Limber pine that has a naturally graceful bend.

Two new members were inducted into the LVGC: Diane Mancino, the past executive director of the National Student Nurses Association, was introduced by Ronnie Feeg, and Allison Pehel, a real estate broker, who shared that her grandfather was a gardener at Morgan Park and instilled in her a love of gardening. She was introduced by Larraine Tassis. Each new member received an LVGC cookbook, membership booklet, the club pin, and a small bouquet. Next month, four new members are to be inducted.

The LVGC meets on the third Wednesday of the month, at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the Locust Valley Library. A donation of $15 provides a program and buffet lunch. For information, please call Membership Chair Larraine Tassis at 516-759-5694.