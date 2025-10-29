Sands Point adopts new laws regulating private wells, geothermal systems

The Sands Point Board of Trustees adopted new laws regulating wells and geothermal systems in the village.

The Sands Point Board of Trustees approved two local laws tightening regulations on private wells and banning unapproved geothermal energy systems to protect the village’s groundwater supply on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The laws amend the part of the Village Code that defines “geothermal systems” and “private wells,” expanding local oversight over both.

The first measure clarifies that private wells include any man-made structure used to extract groundwater for nonpublic purposes such as irrigation or landscaping. geothermal systems are defined as open or closed loop systems designed to transfer heat between the ground and a building’s heating and cooling systems.

The second law prohibits the construction, installation, or operation of geothermal systems without approval from the village board. The amendment also establishes penalties of up to $20,000 per violation for failing to comply with reporting or permitting requirements.

The board also voted to award contracts for pump and well maintenance, authorize new equipment purchases for the village golf course, and reaffirm Sands Point’s designation as a “Tree City” in recognition of its ongoing environmental efforts.

The board will hold a public hearing on local laws on “filming,” “personnel policies,” “helicopters,” and “general provisions” at the next board of trustees meeting.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 25.