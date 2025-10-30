Learn How to Age in Place at Temple Beth-El

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will present a series about aging with confidence, safety and independence.

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will present a series about “aging in place.”

The seminars, titled Living Well at Home Throughout Life, will teach participants how to take charge of their future by discovering how to thrive at home with confidence, safety and independence as they get older. The sessions will offer expert advice and practical tools to help attendees live comfortably in their own home for years to come.

The series will be made up of three parts on Wednesdays Nov. 5, April 29 and May 27, both in person and on Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m.

All community members are welcome to attend the free program, which will be held by the Miriam & Moses Center for Pluralistic Jewish Learning.

Part 1, titled Accountable Aging, will be presented by certified elder law attorney Sara Meyers, who will inform participants on how to get their legal affairs in order, create a solid estate plan and protect their assets from the high costs of long-term care.

Registration for this complimentary program is required at tinyurl.com/TBENov5.

Nassau County Senior Assistant District Attorney Erica Zimmerman of the Major Financial Frauds Bureau will lead Part 2, which will focus on senior scams and prevention.

She will teach participants how to stay one step ahead of scammers by gaining crucial insights on spotting, avoiding and defending against the growing threat of elder fraud.

Registration is required for this free event at tinyurl.com/TBEApr29.

Part 3 will focus on practical strategies to age safely in your home. The session will be taught by Joanna Stolove, geriatric social worker (and Temple Beth-El member), and Chari Biton, Town of North Hempstead’s director of community relations, services for the aging.

The expert panel will help attendees turn their home into a haven as instructors share how to stay safe and supported with vital community resources, smart home modifications and transportation options through Project Independence.

Registration can be found at tinyurl.com/TBEMay27.

Temple Beth-El, the peninsula’s first synagogue, has served the community for nearly a century at 5 Old Mill Road. New members are always welcome. Learn more at tbegreatneck.org, 516-487-0900 or info@tbegreatneck.org.