How to master cold-weather golf in New York

As November rolls in and the chill sets over Long Island, many golfers hang up their clubs for the season. But at The Golf Channel Academy with Kelley Brooke, we see it differently — fall golf is one of the best-kept secrets in New York.

The air is crisp, the courses are quiet, and the beauty of Bethpage, Montauk Downs, Harbor Links, Merrick, and Lido is unmatched this time of year. All you need is the right approach — and a little preparation — to play your best golf in cold conditions.

1. Dress smart, swing freely

The biggest mistake winter golfers make is dressing for warmth, not performance.

Layering is essential: start with a moisture-wicking base, add a lightweight fleece, and top it off with a windproof shell. Avoid bulky coats that restrict your turn. Instead, opt for performance outerwear designed for motion.

A warm beanie, neck gaiter, and winter gloves (or hand warmers between shots) are musts. Remember, when your hands go cold, your feel disappears — and so does your short game.

2. Expect less distance — and plan for it

Cold air is denser, meaning the ball doesn’t travel as far. A 40° morning can rob you of 10–15 yards per club. At the Academy, we teach our players to “club up with confidence.” If your normal 7-iron flies 150 yards in July, grab a 6-iron in November.

Focus on solid contact and rhythm — not speed. The ball won’t compress the same way, so let tempo and center-face strikes be your goal.

3. Keep the ball warm

It may sound small, but it makes a difference: a warm golf ball travels farther. Keep two in your pocket and rotate them every few holes to keep them warm from body heat.

Store your bag and balls indoors before your round. When playing at Bethpage or Harbor Links, where the wind off the bay can add an extra chill, this simple trick can make a full-club difference in distance.

4. Adjust your strategy

November golf requires creativity. Firm fairways and thin turf mean the ground game becomes your friend. At Lido and Merrick, try keeping approach shots low and running them up the green — think “bump and run,” not “fly and stop.” Around the greens, putting from off the fringe or using a hybrid chip often leads to better results than a delicate wedge shot from damp grass.

5. Beat the wind

New York’s coastal courses are famous for late-season wind. Tee the ball lower, play knockdown shots, and take one extra club when hitting into a breeze. A smooth, controlled swing will always beat a hard one in the cold. As we tell our Academy students: “Flight it down, stay in balance, and trust your tempo.”

6. Keep Your Mind Warm

The mental game is as important as your wardrobe. Cold golf is about acceptance — fewer perfect shots, but more satisfaction in the challenge. Enjoy the solitude, the golden sunlight over Montauk Downs, or the skyline view from Harbor Links. November

golf is a gift, not a grind.

At The Golf Channel Academy with Kelley Brooke, our teams at Bethpage, Montauk Downs, Harbor Links, Merrick, and Lido Golf Course teach players how to adapt in every condition. So grab your layers, bring your patience, and embrace the chill — because great golf doesn’t hibernate.

Kelley Brooke is an LPGA Top 50 Golf Instructor and was the 2018 LPGA Professional of the Year. The Golf Channel Academy with Kelley Brooke operates throughout Long Island.