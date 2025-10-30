Massapequa woman. 84, in critical condition after stabbing, 23-year-old charged with attempted murder charges, police say

Amanda Frasier was charged with attempted murder after an 84-year-old Massapequa woman was stabbed in the chest, Nassau County Police said.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested a Queens woman and charged her with attempted murder for stabbing an 84-year-old Massapequa woman, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

23-year-old Amanda A. Frasier of South Richmond Hills was charged with second-degree attempted murder on Thursday, Oct. 30, police said.

A wellness-check call was made to 911 for a person at 9 Bay Drive in Massapequa on Wednesday, Oct. 29, police said. They responded and found an unidentified woman with a puncture wound to her chest and transported her to a local hospital, police said. NCPD said she is listed in serious critical condition.