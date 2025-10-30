Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Roslyn
Community Events

Roslyn Schools stand together on Unity Day

By Posted on
Roslyn Middle School students with administrators and faculty on Unity Day.
Roslyn Middle School students with administrators and faculty on Unity Day.
Photo provided by Roslyn School District

The Roslyn School District joined schools nationwide in observing Unity Day on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Students, faculty, and staff wore orange to show their commitment to preventing bullying and promoting kindness, acceptance, and inclusion throughout the district.

Children wore orange throughout the school district.
Children wore orange throughout the school district.

Unity Day, started by the organization PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, is a nationwide event that takes place each October during National Bullying Prevention Month.

It encourages schools and communities to come together in a visible show of support for safe and inclusive learning environments where all students feel valued and respected. Wearing orange symbolizes hope and the message that no one should ever experience bullying.

About the Author

More Roslyn News

More from our Sister Sites