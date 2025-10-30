Roslyn Schools stand together on Unity Day

Roslyn Middle School students with administrators and faculty on Unity Day.

The Roslyn School District joined schools nationwide in observing Unity Day on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Students, faculty, and staff wore orange to show their commitment to preventing bullying and promoting kindness, acceptance, and inclusion throughout the district.

Unity Day, started by the organization PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, is a nationwide event that takes place each October during National Bullying Prevention Month.

It encourages schools and communities to come together in a visible show of support for safe and inclusive learning environments where all students feel valued and respected. Wearing orange symbolizes hope and the message that no one should ever experience bullying.