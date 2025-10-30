All Round Foods CEO donates total of $30,000 to Westbury Senior Center and St. Brigid’s Church

All Round Foods made two donations to the Westbury community, including a $20,000 donation to the Westbury Senior Center.

All Round Foods, a Westbury-based food-service company, has made two donations, totalling $30,000, to the Westbury Senior Center and St. Brigid’s Church.

All Round Foods CEO Glen Wolther presented the church and the center with checks in October. The $20,000 donation to the Westbury Senior Center will be used to support the services the community organization provides, according to Andrea Padinha, the center’s executive director.

“Glen’s continued generosity means the world to our members,” she said. “This donation will directly support programs and services that improve the daily lives of seniors in our community.

The Westbury Senior Center has served the community since 1956, providing a place for anyone 60 years or older to take part in a wide variety of programs and activities.

All Round Foods gave another $10,000 donation to St. Brigid’s Church, which will be used to support its annual 5K race in November.

“It’s support like this that strengthens the bonds of our community year after year,” Fr. John Sureau, the church’s pastor, said.

He said the donation helps continue the tradition, something that Sureau said brings the community together.

“Our business has been located in Westbury for more than five decades. One of our core values is giving back to the community,” Wolther said. “I can’t think of a better way to do that than by giving back to organizations.”

He called both the church and the senior center “the heart” of the Westbury community.

In line with his company, Wolther also brought cupcakes to community members when presenting the checks.

Wolther has given back to both the church and the senior center multiple times in the past, as he provided St. Brigid’s with a $5,000 donation and the Westbury Senior Center with a $10,000 donation in 2024.