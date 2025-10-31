8 adoptable dogs and cats looking for a family this Halloween

Halloween is here, and while ghosts and goblins may give you a fright, what’s truly scary is how many adorable cats and dogs are still waiting for their forever home. Don’t wait – head out and adopt your new best furiend today!

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet Lydia, a stunning black-and-white Cane Corso with a heart as big as her paws! This 8-month-old puppy was found as a stray and, sadly, never claimed, but she’s ready to trade her “lost pup” days for a forever home where she can share a lifetime of love and adventures.

Once Lydia gets comfortable with you, she’s a total stage 5 clinger: loyal, affectionate, and happiest right by your side. Because she likely missed out on proper socialization, she’s still learning that the world isn’t such a scary place. Lydia is looking for a family that can gently guide her, build her confidence, and show her all the good things life has to offer.

As a Cane Corso, Lydia is naturally intelligent, active, and eager to please. She’ll thrive in a home that can keep her mind and body engaged-think long walks, puzzle toys, and plenty of love. If you’re ready for a loyal companion who will stick by your side through thick and thin, Lydia is waiting to meet you!

If you are interested in meeting Lydia, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Introducing Rocky, a remarkable four-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix seeking a loving home. Rocky is housebroken, understands basic commands, and walks well on a leash. He thrives in active environments, particularly enjoying time at the dog park. He’s looking for an experienced owner with older children, as he needs a safe and loving environment. Rocky would prefer to be the sole pet in the household.

*Special Request* Meet Casper, this 8-month-old Pitbull Terrier mix may be deaf, but he doesn’t let that slow him down one bit! Casper was adopted as a puppy and recently returned through no fault of his own… now he’s ready for a fresh start. Casper loves off-campus outings, playing fetch, and showing off how well he walks on leash. He’s a goofy, lovable boy with the sweetest heart who’s just waiting for the right family to see how special he is. Casper would thrive with a dedicated, experienced adopter in a quiet neighborhood where he can continue to learn, grow, and be the loyal companion he’s meant to be.

Charlie is a three-year-old Shepherd mix with the gentlest heart and the most soulful eyes. Recently rescued from Animal League America’s shelter partners in North Carolina, Charlie has already lived a lifetime of love and devotion. Before arriving, she was a dedicated mama to a litter of puppies who all found wonderful homes. Now, it’s finally Charlie’s turn to be somebody’s baby.

Charlie’s favorite days are the ones spent outside where she gets to breathe in the fresh air, feel the grass beneath her paws, and explore the world beyond the shelter. She walks with quiet confidence, finding joy in every new scent and sight, but more than anything, she dreams of sharing those adventures with a family of her very own. She would thrive in a peaceful home with a fully fenced-in yard, where she can stretch her legs and enjoy the calm of a quiet neighborhood. Charlie would make a wonderful companion for children of all ages and would love the company of another friendly dog.

Four-month-old Gym may start out as a spectator, but with a little encouragement, he’s ready to join the action! This locally rescued kitten is still finding his footing, preferring to watch the fun before diving in, but a gentle touch (and maybe a tasty treat or two) is all it takes to get him moving. Looking for the cutest workout partner around? Gym’s ready to stretch, play, and pounce his way into your heart!

Five-year-old Gail didn’t expect a trip to the park to change her life, but when she was cruelly abandoned there, she needed a hero to step in. Thankfully, a kind stranger rescued her, giving her the second chance she deserved. Now safe in our care, this lap-loving diva is making up for lost time, soaking up affection and reminding us how much love she has to give. Gail’s dream is simple: a peaceful home with no other pets, where she can be the center of attention (and your go-to cuddle buddy).

One-year-old Virtue has come a long way from the shy, uncertain soul staff and volunteers first met after the Happy Cat Sanctuary fire. In Animal League America’s quiet Long Term Care Home, she found the space to breathe, adjust, and slowly embrace a new life. With the gentle guidance of a calm feline friend, Virtue has transformed into a serene, whimsical kitty who now loves gentle attention and freely shares affectionate head butts. She’s looking for a peaceful home with experienced, caring adopters with older children who will let her set the pace. Give Virtue the chance to share her trust and her love, and you’ll be rewarded with the sweetest companionship.

Ahoy! Meet Dorothy the Pirate Queen, a five-year-old treasure who’s sailed through stormy seas and is now searching for her happily ever after! Once abandoned in a city park, Dorothy’s luck changed when a kind rescuer brought her to safety. Vets made sure she’s healthy, and Animal League America’s team has showered her with love to heal her heart. Now, this lap-loving lady is ready to claim her furever first mate—you!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!