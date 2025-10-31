Bethpage community holds flag retirement ceremony at American Legion post

The Archie McCord American Legion Post #86, the Bethpage Chamber of Commerce and the Bethpage Fire Department recently held a community flag retirement ceremony,

The ceremony, held at the post at 10 Washington Street, honored worn or damaged American flags by burning them as a symbol of respect and reverence.

The ceremony included participation from local firefighters, veterans and students.

Joe Minogue, Archie McCord’s post commander, said the event on Wednesday, Oct. 29, had a great turnout.

“It was a nice community gathering and it really showed us the strength of Bethpage,” he said. “As we approach Veterans Day, this event reminds us that while a flag may age, the ideals it represents remain eternal.”

This year represents both the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Minogue said the legion wanted to hold the ceremony before the fall and winter holidays to stress the importance of American history.

“If I talked about the 80 years since World War II during Thanksgiving and Christmas, that would get a little lost,” he said.

Minogue reopened the American Legion post earlier this year after it had been unused for over a decade. He said the organization has been

“I’m so happy he did the ceremony. It was something we had talked about a few months ago,” Lisa Moffa, the president of the Bethpage Chamber of Commerce, said.

The Town of Oyster Bay also honors veterans with banners throughout the area up until Veterans Day.