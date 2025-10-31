Bethpage High School honors distinguished alumni and educators at annual Hall of Fame ceremony

The annual Bethpage High School Hall of Fame ceremonny inducted eight former alumni and educators.

The Bethpage community came together on Saturday, Oct. 25, to celebrate excellence and achievement at the annual Bethpage Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Held in the Bethpage High School gymnasium following homecoming festivities, the event recognized eight inductees whose contributions have brought honor to the district.

This year’s Hall of Fame class included Michael Agrillo (Class of 1990), David Ausland (Class of 1987), past PTA president Kathy Beatty, Nancy C. Keating (Class of 1967), Ralph Mosca (Class of 1977), Lt. Col. Eugene Sengstacken (Class of 1975), retired educator Janice Yale and the 1985 girls volleyball team. Each honoree took time during the ceremony to share personal memories and express gratitude for the foundation their Bethpage education provided.

The ceremony featured remarks from several community leaders, including Superintendent David Schneider, who welcomed attendees, Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker, and Bethpage High School principal Nick Jantz. Terrance Clark of the Bethpage Educational Foundation served as host for the evening’s proceedings.

The event began on a patriotic note with a performance of the national anthem by a saxophone quartet comprised of Bethpage High School students Benjamin Maciel-Seidman, Kayla Cusamano, Elizabeth Christenson and Nikhil Peter.

Beyond honoring individual achievement, the Hall of Fame ceremony served a dual purpose as a fundraiser for the Bethpage Educational Foundation, the organization that hosted the event.

The foundation supports the district’s schools through various initiatives and programs. Guests enjoyed dinner served by Bethpage High School students and participated in raffles, with proceeds benefiting the foundation’s mission. The celebration continued into the evening at BK Sweeney’s, where attendees could further connect and reminisce.

The annual Hall of Fame induction represents a cherished tradition in Bethpage, bringing together past and present community members to recognize those who have exemplified the values of excellence, service and achievement that define the district.