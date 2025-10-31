Seven Carle Place High School students earn AP Capstone Diploma

Carle Place High School announced that seven students have earned the AP Capstone Diploma during the 2024-2025 school year, a recognition that honors excellence in research, analysis, writing and presentation.

To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research, as well as on four additional Advanced Placement exams. This achievement reflects their mastery of college-level academic and analytical skills.

This year’s AP Capstone Diploma recipients are Olivia Abbatiello (grade 12), Isabella Buscemi (Class of 2025), Giuliana D’Alessandro (grade 12), Lorelei Gorman (grade 12), Lucas McElroy (grade 12), Stratos Mehalakes (Class of 2025) and Jack Walsh (grade 12).

“I am so proud of our students for earning the AP Capstone Diploma – it’s a remarkable accomplishment that reflects their hard work, curiosity and commitment to learning,” said Carle Place Middle/High School principal Allen Foraker. “This achievement highlights the strength of our academic program and the dedication of our teachers who support students every step of the way. Our AP Capstone recipients truly embody what it means to be a Carle Place Frog, each student being motivated, engaged, and always striving for excellence.”

The district also thanked AP Research teacher Melissa Mehling and AP Seminar teachers Samuel Plotkin and Jeananne Sullivan for their guidance and commitment to student success.

The AP Capstone Diploma Program, developed by the College Board in partnership with colleges and universities, encourages students to engage in independent research and interdisciplinary learning through two innovative courses – AP Seminar and AP Research.

The program helps students build critical thinking, collaboration and communication skills essential for college and career readiness.