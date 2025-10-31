Friends of Karen to honor Mixology Clothing Company CEO Jordan Edwards

Friends of Karen, the New York–based nonprofit supporting children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, will honor Jordan Edwards, Partner at Chart Organization and CEO of Mixology Clothing Company, at its Defying Gravity Gala on Thursday, Oct. 30 at Tribeca Rooftop.

Hosted by John Berman of CNN, the annual gala celebrates resilience, remembrance, and rising together.

This year’s honorees include:

• Jordan Edwards, CEO of Mixology Clothing Company and Partner at Chart Organization – Business Leadership Award

• Michelle & Michael Roberts – Humanitarian Award

• Charles Plaveczky, Partner, KPMG LLP – Sheila Petersen Award for Volunteer Service

• Judith Factor, Executive Director, Friends of Karen – Legacy Award

The gala co-chairs are Lisa and Glenn Edwards, Dr. Danielle Edwards, Louis Karol, partner, Moritt Hock & Hamroff, and Steve Tenedios, co-founder of Fresh & Co. and Kyma Restaurant Group.

Friends of Karen provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support to more than 500 families each year, all at no cost. Its mission is to help families stay stable, functioning, and able to cope during their child’s illness.

Among Friends of Karen’s upcoming cornerstone programs:

• Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program: Each child and sibling submits a $100 wish list, and through individual, corporate, and community donors, the organization fulfills the holiday wishes of 800+ children annually.

• Thanksgiving Appeal: Families caring for critically ill children receive grocery gift cards or financial assistance to purchase Thanksgiving meals, with major support from KPMG employees and corporate partners.

• Sibling Support Program: Recognizing that siblings often carry hidden emotional burdens, Friends of Karen offers art therapy, bibliotherapy, and child life services to foster resilience and lifelong coping skills.

• Seasonal Family Support: From celebrating holidays like Halloween and Hanukkah to offering practical guidance, Friends of Karen helps families maintain joy and connection in the midst of crisis.

Reflecting on his honor, Edwards said, “Friends of Karen represents everything good about community. They lift families when life brings them to their knees. I’m honored to support their work and help them reach even more children and parents who need strength, dignity, and hope.”

Founded in 1978, Friends of Karen serves families across the New York tri-state area and is recognized for its hands-on, holistic approach to family care.

The Defying Gravity Gala will raise essential funds to expand these programs and ensure that no family faces their child’s illness alone.